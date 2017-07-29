LETTER: Lunch never arrived at cafe ...

We recently paid a visit to Princes Park cafe intending to have lunch.

The cafe is very modern, clean and welcoming with a wonderful view across the lake.

My husband and I ordered our lunch and shortly thereafter we were presented with someone else’s lunch which we declined.

Fifteen minutes later we were again presented with someone else’s lunch which we declined.

Having waited a total of 45 minutes and complained to the head waitress at least a couple of times we were assured lunch was on its way but it never arrived.

People on adjoining table told us that they had also complained about their long wait and so we had no alternative but to leave in disgust, telling the waitress that we’d never return.

Catherine Oakes

Summerdown Lane