LETTER: Loss of downs will be for ever

We have been regular visitors to Eastbourne for nearly 50 years. We love the town, its hotels, amenities and the beautiful countryside adjacent to it.

We are horrified to hear that Eastbourne’s council is planning the, seemingly surreptitious, theft of land belonging, in perpetuity, to Eastbourne’s residents, namely parts of the South Downs National Park.

Are all Eastbourne’s residents aware that land, acquired in 1926 for their benefit and enjoyment, for ever, is to be purloined from them and sold to swell the council’s coffers?

Even if the monies raised, by this underhand scheme are to be used for various local projects, these will only be transitory. The loss of parts of the downs and its flora and fauna will be for ever.

As non-residents, we can do little to prevent the rape of Eastbourne’s precious countryside. We implore the residents of the town to rise up, revolt and demand that the council does not rob them of that which rightfully belongs to the people of Eastbourne. Write to your council. Write to your MP. Do anything in your power to prevent the loss of countryside, which was gifted to YOU!

PF and SE ROCHE

Staplehurst, Tonbridge

