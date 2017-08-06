LETTER: Long wait to get no coffees

I watched with interest the refurbishment off the new cafe at Princes Park. Money seemed to be no object and I thought the caterers must be good to begin getting back some of that investment. Wrong.

I have had few bad experiences which I put down to teething problems there. Then I went in during Eastbourne Pride. It was 2pm and they had run out of food. We waited ages for coffee, and the attitude of staff was just not good.

Yesterday we had a spare half hour, sat outside, not particularly busy, and ordered two coffees. Simple enough. Fifteen minutes later we reminded a waiter we were waiting for two coffees. He said they were coming. Then we saw two people on the next table get their order and they had come in after us. At 20 minutes we said to the waiter ‘sorry, this not good enough’. We cancelled our order and left.

The catering there needs to improve immensely. You’ve got a great venue and massive potential, now let’s have some decent service, a bit of organisation and some civility from staff.

GEORGE NORTON

Seaside