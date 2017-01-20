LETTER: Local power production

Looking from my house I can see the new wind turbines blades turning at Shepham Farm, Polegate. Far from being an eyesore they are graceful and elegant. It is good to see that finally, along with the solar farms near Arlington Reservoir, we are now producing electricity locally.

To support this we should also be ensuring that the new houses, being built in the area, must be more environmental and have solar panels built into the roofs. We cannot expect the rest of the country to generate all our electricity for us.

PAUL HUMPHREYS

Chichester Close

