LETTER: Life in plastic’s not fantastic

I attended the Eastbourne Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival. I was a bit dismayed that, after paying my entrance fee, I enquired where do we collect our glasses and was told that they supply only plastic cups.

When I asked why I was told it was because of ‘health and safety’ reasons, it being an outdoor festival. I have been to many outdoor festivals and have never had to drink out of plastic cups before.

It spoiled what was a good day out. All beer drunk out of plastic tastes of plastic! Please could the organisers of the festival sort out the H&S issues and bring back glasses.

M. KOUPLAND

Mayfield Place