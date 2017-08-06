LETTER: Left puzzled over pollution

It is hard to comprehend that Eastbourne is one of the most polluted towns in the South East, with its south-westerly prevailing winds.
Probably the ‘boffin’ drove to ‘Diesel Alley’, set his meter, then drove off again.
DAVID WELLS
Galveston Close
