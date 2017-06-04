LETTER: Keeping tragedy to a minimum

Further to the letter regarding control at Beachy Head [May 19] there is in fact a wide range of services keeping a close eye on the area to ensure any tragedies there are kept to the minimum.

Your reader may not be aware that there is a team of services and people including East Sussex County Council, Eastbourne Borough Council, the Police, the Coastguard, the RNLI and the Beachy Head Chaplaincy team who with their three/four vehicles are available around the clock.

They have managed in the last two years to prevent a large number of suicides which is a great effort when you realise that a number of the organisations are staffed by volunteers.

The activities at Beachy Head of all the organisations in this group are not publicised as sadly, by the very nature of the problem, any publicity attracts more interest and subsequent tragedies.

I hope this reassures your reader that Eastbourne is not complacent but is doing something about it.

STEVE THORNETT

Wellington Close