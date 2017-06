I see that Hailsham is now really going places.

We are now to get an estate agents in the High Street! Steady on now, leave room for more eating places please! Beggars the question just why all the hassle and waste of money we have had over the last months and months. Surely it’s not just for the water features in the pavements when it rains?

Mick Parsons

Park Gate, Hailsham