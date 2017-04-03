LETTER: Is ESCC info all accurate?

Given the obvious publicity to be given to the completion of the first stage of the Hailsham town centre improvements you would think that East Sussex County Council might make an effort to ensure that information they give in their publicity material was accurate and not misleading.

But no. The ESCC website continues to state that the scheme is totally funded by development contributions, from recent housing developments in Hailsham and Hellingly.

This in fact is not the case due to the significant increase in the cost of the works, over double, meaning that the extra cost has had to be met by the County Council.

Also the recent response given to the Herald by County Councillor Bentley that states “that the works will result in a High Street that will be able to cope with the additional traffic generated by the new housing being built in Hailsham” is not accurate.

The detail of the scheme being constructed in fact focuses almost entirely on public realm enhancements, reduced on street parking and pedestrian improvements by widening of footways, improved crossings.

There is very little intended in terms of highway safety and capacity improvements related to the mitigation of effects arising from the housing development in the area.

I believe the residents and businesses of Hailsham deserve to be given accurate and transparent information from the county council.

Kelvin Hinton,

Harold Avenue, Hailsham