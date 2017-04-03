LETTER: Is Airbourne money wasted?

It seems to have slipped under most people’s radar that the Borough Council has decided to charge Council Tax to the unemployed and the disabled.

Two groups of people who after years of cuts and a never-ending freeze on benefits coupled with rising prices (plus Channel 5 and certain tabloids constantly feeding people’s prejudices by their nasty, inaccurate and biased programmes against the two groups) cannot afford any more bills and are finding it impossible to survive and pay this extra charge.

I can well imagine that the Council will be spending more money to debt collection agencies than they actually get back.

So why make a pittance in savings by targeting these groups?

There’s a trillion pounds worth of unpaid and evaded tax out there being withheld without the government bothering too much about chasing it up.

And, in Eastbourne, rather than consider ideas such as selling off Downland to save money, maybe we can be told exactly what profits, if any, Airbourne brings to the town?

I strongly suspect it’s just our money down the drain.

Dave Poole,

Penhurst Close,

Hampden Park