LETTER: Involved in the community

Over the Easter weekend, we hosted a special fete here at Sovereign Lodge Care Centre and were delighted to welcome many friends, relatives, neighbours and the Mayor of Eastbourne, Pat Hearn. By hosting events such as these, it is our aim to make the home and our residents as involved in the community as possible. It also provides an opportunity for our local neighbourhood to understand more about the work we do here at Sovereign Lodge to support our elderly residents, many of whom live with dementia.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came along and supported our event. I would also like to extend our gratitude to Cllr Hearn for the time she spent with us all, particularly taking the time to talk to many of residents. We received a lot of praise and positive feedback from those that she met, and so we are very grateful to for her enthusiasm and interest.

Following the success of the fete, we are now planning a summer barbecue event on July 15.

CAROLINE SORIANO

Home Manager, Carew Road