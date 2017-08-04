LETTER: Inaccessible to wheelchairs

As Eastbourne strives to become ever more inclusive and offer equality in so many ways to disabled people and those with age-related mobility impairment, it is very disappointing the first of the themed beach huts is inaccessible to those who unfortunately need a wheelchair to get about.

The decking it stands on is far too small for an average sized wheelchair to negotiate and with no upstand around the edge those attempting to see inside run a real risk of dropping off the edge onto the beach.

What caused there to be a change from the image published by the Herald on-line on July 25? Had it been built as illustrated it would have been much better.

Can I hope that future examples have larger plinths and are truly accessible for all?

IAN WESTGATE

Chair, Eastbourne

Access Group,

Cleveland Close