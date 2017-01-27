LETTER: In denial over what’s reality

The following letter has been sent to Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell:

It’s fine having plans to put billions into the NHS in future years. What about the crisis that is here and now?

Theresa May outlined an optimistic vision for Brexit Britain in the future, but if the Government doesn’t have the ability to solve the more limited actual problems in the here and now (the situation in the prison service is another example) then what confidence can we, the public, have that you will be able to create this prosperous and fair society in actuality outside of Mrs May’s dreams?

We can all dream. But I can think of no actual demonstrations of real time competence in any problem areas by this Government since Theresa May took office. Rather there has been denial that what is happening is happening.

JOHN HIRST

Arundel Road

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.