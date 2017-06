Don’t know what I think about golden piers, but why does Mr Rowland think it is so wrong of Mr Rasala to admire something in France and want to use the idea?

It is the opposite of patriotic to refuse to bring a good idea home.

What about tea and all the myriad British things that weren’t always British?

Importing, Enhancing and Exporting are the very foundation of British success, and everyone else’s.

Mark Macho

Harbour Quay