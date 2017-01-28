LETTER: I challenge the poll figures

I’d like to comment on your website’s story about the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner – ‘Katy Bourne welcomes £5 police council tax rise.’

The poll about the police precept was not valid. I tried twice to vote within the allotted time. On the first occasion the search petered out on my arrival at a Twitter web page. On the second, after visiting Twitter pages, I was taken back to a Bourne web page with a picture of pound coins and information I did not need.

The number who voted in the poll was I think fewer than the number of people employed by Sussex Police. Recently some members of the Sussex Police and Crime Panel have shown more signs of challenging the Sussex Police than those responsible in the dark days of the Police Authority, but no one questioned the basis for Mrs Bourne’s claim that nearly 80 per cent of Sussex residents want a council tax increase.

GEOFFREY MADDEN

Blatchington Mill Drive, Stone Cross

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.