LETTER: Hotel windows cause no harm

Many letters have been written regarding The East Beach Hotel windows yet I have not seen any from Eastbourne Borough Council defending its decision not to allow UPVC ones.

The council granted planning permission to Beverley Court on Kings Parade for the use of plastic windows so the material used cannot be in question. It can only be based on appearance.

The building is not Listed (Grade I or II) and falls under the Conservation Area criteria. This requires any alterations to be sympathetic to the principals of the building’s general appearance.

The council seems to see the proportions of the plastic windows as an issue so I would suggest the owner paints the sashes (bits that open dark blue or gold?). This would reduce the visual bulkiness that the seems to be the council’s main objection.

It is difficult to support the council’s stance on such matters as recently it seems to have allowed ‘Pacific House’ to be built, the huge black/grey office block on Pevensey Road which is indescribably awful, the blocks of flats at the sea end of Lottbridge Drove so close to the road it casts a shadow across it from midday onwards and looks more urban than ‘seaside’.

Admittedly the council objected to ‘Meadow View’ the abysmal development in Kings Drive which has so many issues with its design, but it has granted permission for three houses at the bottom of Rodmill Drive which will defeat any future grounds for refusal of planning applications for over intensification.

The council will need to issue an enforcement notice on the hotelier so I think it should withhold this and come to an agreement for it is clear the public support the view that the windows cause no harm and they make no material difference to the hotel as a whole.

CHRISTOPHER BUCKINGHAM

Beverington Close

