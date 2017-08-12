LETTER: Horrified by the pavements

Subsequent to the letter sent to you regarding a fall I had in Terminus Road, published as ‘The hazards at our feet’ [August 4], the X-ray of my ankle has now been reported on by a radiologist, and it appears I have torn away a small fragment of bone from my lower fibula.

After an appointment at the Orthopaedic Outpatients Department at the DGH last week, there is no change in treatment, but it will take longer to heal. It really could have been so much worse, and I feel lucky not to have broken a hip.

I have also had an email from the Customer Team at East Sussex Highways Department, who tell me that the criteria for repairing any defects in the carriageway are a minimum of 40mm high and 300mm in any direction.

These measurements seem illogical and unrealistically high, and the place where I tripped has been looked at by a road steward and does not fall into this category.

My husband and I have recently looked along Terminus Road from the Marks and Spencer end of the Arndale Centre entrances to the place where I tripped outside the Metro Bank.

There are tree roots coming through the paving slabs, missing bricks, and sections of uneven Tarmac.

In fact we were horrified at the condition of the pedestrian areas in their entirety.

I shall complete the form sent to me by the Customer Team, although I doubt whether it will have any effect judging by the last email from them.

My aim in making this situation public is to try to make Eastbourne pavements safer for all.

GAIL BALL

Columbus Drive