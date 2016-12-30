LETTER: Highest praise and gratitude

The District General Hospital is at present in Special Measures; however, from my very recent experience that situation is certainly not reflected in the professionalism of the staff.

I visited my GP last week, having felt unwell, and he gave me a thorough check-up and, as a result, he wrote a covering letter urging me to go to the A&E Stroke Unit as soon as possible .

Having signed in and handed in the letter I was soon looked after by two nurses in the most caring manner.

During my investigation, I had bloods taken, a brain scan, physical tests and was questioned in the most sensitive manner regarding my general health. The outcome was that I have experienced at some time a TIA or Silent Stroke and I left the hospital with advice on how to cope with the situation.

I have nothing but the highest praise and gratitude for the team who looked after me, the two stroke nurses , the scan team and the stroke doctor who was extremely thorough and kind in his overall investigation of my health. This was the NHS at its finest.

ANTONY HOWARD

Meads Road

