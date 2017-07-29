LETTER: Here’s a tip: don’t be greedy!

At the Esso petrol station in Langney, Eastbourne, this morning I personally filled the tank with very expensive fuel (£1.26 / litre).

When given the credit card machine I saw added a suggested gratuity of £0.25.

As no service had been provided I did not feel obliged to comply so I asked for this not be included. Is there no limit to the greed of oil companies and their agents ?

Frank O’Shea

Hamilton Quay