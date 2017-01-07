LETTER: Help me with book research

I am researching the lives of Eastbourne women 1850-1950 and would like readers to share their stories. I am looking for family memoirs and photographs to illustrate this dramatic period when women’s lives changed so very much. So if you have an ancestor who was involved in the First or Second World War, was part of the Votes for Women movement or had an occupation during this period I would love to hear from you. I also seek stories about family life, healthcare, religion and leisure all to be included in a published book in 2018.

Contact me on 07876 010835 or email me tina@historicexperiences.com

TINA BROWN

Sackville Road, Bexhill

