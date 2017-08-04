LETTER: Hard work for a worthy cause

We have recently been in the throes of moving house, and have subsequently donated some unwanted furniture and other items to the St Wilfrid’s Hospice Hub.

We have been greatly impressed by the volunteers who work both at the Hub and on their collection vans. They are always courteous and helpful, and we would like to thank them all for their hard work for such a worthy cause.

KEN and MARIANNE FRITH

Elven Lane, East Dean