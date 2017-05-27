LETTER: Great work by pier owner

Today my wife and I had tea in the delightful Victorian Tearooms on Eastbourne Pier. I am disabled with MS and this was my first visit to the pier since it was restored after the dreadful fire.

I would like to compliment the new pier owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar for the excellent refurbishment work he has done. The golden domes look spectacular.

I am an old Brightonian and it is always a sad sight to see the rotting pile of rusty rubbish which used to be the West Pier. Perhaps if Mr Gulzar had been around before the Brighton West Pier was destroyed it would have been saved in the same way the Eastbourne Pier has been preserved.

CHRISTOPHER FOX-WALKER

Meads Road