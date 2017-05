I would like to thank all those concerned for providing a wonderful day’s cricket at The Saffrons on Sunday. Sussex and Gloucestershire entertained for more than six hours for £17.

Eastbourne members of Sussex CCC like myself have campaigned at various meetings at the County Ground in Hove for many years to get cricket back at The Saffrons. The attendance on Sunday will make sure that Sussex play at the venue in the future.

BILL AVIS

Faygate Road