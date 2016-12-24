LETTER: Gallery town can be proud of

Could I through your columns thank everyone in Eastbourne for their support of the Towner Art Gallery during the past year. We have had record attendances and some spectacular shows, none more so than the two shows that are running through until the New Year: Towards Night, a brilliant collection of paintings curated by Tom Hammick (himself an artist of distinction who lives locally), and the Arts Council exhibition of portraits down the ages: One Day, Something Happens. Next year promises to be just as exciting, with among other treats in store the opening of our new cinema/auditorium and bar. We are grateful for all the help people living locally give either financially or by coming to see what is on offer – almost all of it free.

It is important to us to make Towner a welcoming place for the whole community, children and adults, while maintaining our reputation as a gallery respected throughout the UK and abroad: a gallery of which Eastbourne can be proud.

DAVID DIMBLEBY

Chair of Trustees, Towner Art Gallery

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.