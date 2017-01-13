LETTER: Free travel on rail strike days

With the Government and Southern prepared to sit the rail strike out, their obvious tactic is for the public’s patience to be strained to the limit with the RMT union’s continuing action. We’ve already seen our local MP’s statement where she makes it obvious that she’s staying loyal to her big business chums and cares little about health and safety.

Might I suggest instead to the RMT that they now change tactics in order to thwart any plans which the Government may be making and take action which would hurt Southern yet make commuters very happy.

The solution would be to run trains but not to enforce any ticket charges. People who normally buy a daily return or single would happily travel for free on the strike days and Southern would get even less revenue than they would on these days.

Of course, Southern would stamp their feet and demand compensation. I have a solution for that as well.

The taxpayer paid for the running of British Rail and owned it themselves. They weren’t consulted about Margaret Thatcher effectively stealing it without we, the previous owners, being compensated. They can take it out of their huge subsidies which the taxpayer unwillingly gives out to privatised companies for which the Government rewards – effectively – receiving stolen goods!

DAVE POOLE

Penhurst Close

