LETTER: Fantastic day at Saffrons

I wanted to write to pass on my congratulations to Eastbourne Cricket Club and all at The Saffrons for a fantastic day on Sunday hosting Sussex CCC.

We travelled down from Uckfield to watch the first county match at The Saffrons for around 17 years and watched a great day’s cricket at a great ground. The day went well (except for the defeat for Sussex!) with good facilities and staff on hand.

Please make this a regular event at The Saffrons and let’s hope county cricket is back in Eastbourne for good. Maybe Eastbourne Cricket Week may one day rival Eastbourne Tennis Week?

CHRIS BENDALL

Birdineye Hill, Uckfield