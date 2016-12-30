LETTER: Ex-MP’s views perfectly clear

Michael Harris [Herald Letters, December 16] is waiting for Stephen Lloyd’s ‘next political announcement’ in respect of the Brexit debate.

Well, Stephen has made his views perfectly clear on the matter: although a firm believer in the benefits of remaining in the EU he has stated, often, that he respects the choice of the British electorate and the fact that the majority, including the people of Eastbourne and Willingdon, voted for Brexit and he will fight to ensure that we have the best possible outcome from leaving the EU.

He knows the people of Eastbourne and Willingdon well and if he has our support to represent us again in Parliament he will, undoubtedly, work hard to represent our views and argue for our best interests at every opportunity, just as he did in the 2010-2015 Parliament.

LISA SABRI

Seaside

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.