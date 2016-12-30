LETTER: Entertainment needs shake-up

While looking forward to 2017 and browsing through the brochure of forthcoming productions at Eastbourne theatres, I was quite shocked to see no fewer than 17 tribute bands and musicals next year.

To give Eastbourne theatres a football comparison, we are slipping down towards the Conference League! But Brighton, Hastings and Bexhill have in the last couple of years had the likes of Elvis Costello, Patti Smith, Tom Chaplin, Russell Howard and Kate Nash. They are heading towards the Premier League.

If Eastbourne is to climb out of relegation, it must at least get some younger name bands and up-and-coming comics. This would stop Eastbourne crowds going to our neighbours on the coast.

But we still have two jewels in Eastbourne Folk Club at The Lamb and the Underground Theatre, which provides contemporary folk and jazz on a limited budget. More power to them.

IAN TURNER

Prideaux Road

