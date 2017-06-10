LETTER: Ear-splitting motorbikes

Why oh why during the summer months do we have to be driven mad by the incessant noise of motorbikes up and down the seafront and generally around the town?

It is ear-splitting. One after the other, up and down revving their engines.

Now we have the glorious hot days of summer when you want to open your windows but you are driven to distraction by this racket. It’s like living near a race circuit.

I am not a killjoy before anyone jumps down my throat. I appreciate the Wednesday evening gathering [Harley Nights] is fun and important to many but this roaring goes on morning, noon and night seven days a week. Please can we have a break from it.

MARILYN APTED

Carlisle Road