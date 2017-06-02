LETTER: Don’t build an abomination

It seems there is little we can now do to stop the developers from destroying the only piece of green countryside left between Polegate and Willingdon with their new ‘neighbourhood’ – ‘Poledon?’, ‘Willigate?’

All we can hope for is that it will be something reasonably pleasant to look at. If, on the other hand, it is to be anything resembling the abominations built beside Eastbourne DGH I should want my poor old eyes to close for ever on what is now lovely green fields with trees and sheep grazing from where, alas long ago now, you could sometimes hear cuckoos calling in the spring.

MISS M. P. HAMILTON

Gloucester Close