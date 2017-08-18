LETTER: Doing my best for the pier

I would like to thank Tony Dalby for his letter in last week’s Herald regarding the pier.

He is right – I am doing my very best to make this historic pier a lovely feature of Eastbourne.

It isn’t easy – at times it feels like two steps forward and one step back – but we are succeeding.

This summer we have seen more people on the pier than there has been for many years.

Our Victorian tea rooms and chip shop on the entrance are proving as popular as ever.

The Ocean Suite – which hadn’t been used for years – is now operating successfully as a venue for parties, weddings and conference facilities.

Our new jazz bar is also doing very well.

As Mr Dalby says, there are challenges – but we are doing well and I am working seven days a week to make the pier the success it is becoming.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar

Grand Parade