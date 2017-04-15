LETTER: Dog poo – the canine angle

I feel it’s time I entered the dog poo debate! As yet, the canine perspective has been under represented and I’m exercising my European right, while I can, to put our point across.

Now, me and me mates have got our humans pretty well trained. Mine will produce a little bag every time I lay some cable, and pick it up.

Then he’ll carry it around for half-an-hour until we find a bin, and spend the rest of the day trying to convince himself he’s the superior race! Most of our humans do the same. As for the person who sprays circles around any left behind, grow up. You’re not Banksy.

DIDGIT

(Colin Hickmott)

Walker Close, Langney Point