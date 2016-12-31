LETTER: Diving must be catered for

My son Olly Mason has been diving at the Sovereign Centre since the age of seven and for the last four years has been the 1m springboard champion for Sussex, representing Eastbourne in competitions all over the country.

In recent years we have had to travel to Maidstone, Crawley and Tunbridge Wells to train on their 3m springboard. Facilities locally have always been poor, forcing us to travel to train for 3m competitions.

So ideally the new leisure centre in Eastbourne should have facilities like Crawley and Worthing - who knows what could be achieved then? It would attract more people to diving.

If diving facilities go in the town then competitions in Sussex would be pointless – a terrible shame! This sport has given my son focus, fitness and fun.

SALLY MASON

Moy Avenue

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.