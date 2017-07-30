LETTER: Dive-bombed by vicious birds

Laurence Ling is right, it is about time to do something about the seagulls – there are far too many and the numbers should be reduced by taking away the eggs before the numbers increase.

On our travels round the UK it is noted there are heavy fines for feeding these scavengers in other counties and resorts.

Why not here?

Most people do not realise they are carriers of e-coli and antibiotic resistant bacteria.

The injuries they can cause to people is shocking .

It is now almost impossible to sit outside and eat in peace without being dive-bombed by these vicious birds.

We have had first-hand experience of them as a downstairs neighbour insisted on feeding them even buying food pellets and allowing them in her house.

In the end we moved as the noise and mess was unbearable plus not being able to sit outside.

We also saw them attack and kill small birds that are around bird feeders.

Elizabeth Terry

Dover Road, Polegate