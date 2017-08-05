LETTER: Display made me jealous ...

I recently visited Eastbourne from Cornwall to spend a weekend enjoying a town that I often visited as a child. What I had not expected was to find a gallery like the Towner. I put my nose inside the gallery and thoroughly enjoyed an exhibition called Ravilious: The Partnership of Friendship.

I learnt about the work of a local artist who has gained an international reputation and the range of pictures, engravings and fabrics was amazing.

I usually visit exhibitions in London but this was up with the best. I was quite jealous that residents of Eastbourne are lucky enough to have a gallery like the Towner on their doorstep! I do urge anyone who has not visited the gallery so far to do so and they could really start with this exhibition.

It is stunning and the coffee afterwards was good too. I will visit Eastbourne again!

KEITH HAMBLY-STAITE

West Pill Creek, Truro