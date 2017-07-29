LETTER: Dismayed by train cutback

Dear Southern,

I am more than dismayed to see the removal of the 0712 Eastbourne to London Bridge train. This is a 20 per cent cut to this service.

This train provides a necessary route to work for many people and an important back-up to many others.

It provides additional freedom for London Bridge commuters as well as being an important local service.

I wonder why this decision has been made?

I wonder if there has been a review of usage and I would like to share a reason why you might be led to believe that this service is under used.

In recent years a number of people stopped using this service because of its diabolical record on delays.

It was perpetually delayed and late into London Bridge and as a result many people had to resort to using alternatives rather than being late for work.

Recently the timeliness has improved and it is being used more frequently again, often very busy and with increasing numbers taking up roles in London as a result of its convenience.

I can’t believe you are now cancelling it and forcing people to start their day 40 minutes earlier and having to share the current 0623 (soon to be 0633) which is very busy, with people standing from Balcombe, and will now have to further accommodate another whole train full of people.

This is all about increased capacity to Brighton, well what about us on the East Coast?

We have suffered greatly during the past few years and especially the last 12 months.

Even now, during the current dispute you have chosen to cancel the 1723 London Bridge to Eastbourne train.

I don’t know if you are aware or even care about the impact this has on our mental health and that of our families.

I am speechless that you have chosen to cut our services rather than improve them.

Please rethink this change and reinstate this train.

Sarah de la Fosse

Wannock Road