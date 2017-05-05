LETTER: Disgusted by pigeon poo

According to Mr Gulzar, Eastbourne Pier looks “most magnificent and royal” and that might be true for most of it. But rather than waging war with the council over a bit of paintwork, Mr Gulzar would do well to turn his attention to the mess underneath the pier, which is definitely not magnificent or royal, caused by the flocks of pigeons which are allowed to roost and defecate on the hoardings, handrails and walkway, which is used by hundreds of people every day.

It is disgusting to say the least. Pigeon droppings are known to contain many diseases which are hazardous to humans yet nothing is done to clean up this mess and prevent the recurrence. It’s been going on for years.

As The Chippy On The Pier is part of the pier I’m assuming it is Mr Gulzar’s responsibility for keeping that building and anything relating to it in good repair and fit for human use. But apparently not so. If it is not Mr Gulzar’s responsibility then could he perhaps prevail on the council to do something about it. This eyesore and health hazard is unavoidable for anyone using the promenade.

WENDY DAVIES

Churchill Close