LETTER: Disappointed with the venue

We have just been to see the ‘Rhythm of the Dance’ at the Winter Garden and were very disappointed, not with the show, which was brilliant, but with the venue.

One would assume that paying to see Irish dancing, one would at least be able to see the dancers’ feet!

We were not informed that the floor was on one level, consequently having to stand for the second half in order to get a glimpse of ‘the feet.’

Not easy for an 86-year-old on a stormy evening.

M Foley,

Gorringe Valley Road