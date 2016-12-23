LETTER: Dinosaurs that have survived

It is a commonly held theory that extinction of the dinosaurs was triggered 65 million years ago by a meteorite.

There are however two notable survivors: ASLEF and the RMT still scavenging the land particularly in the South East.

Always prepared for change as shown in the F for Firemen in ASLEF.

Must go now and trim the wicks on my oil lamps.

AJ GARDNER

Coast Road

