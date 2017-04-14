LETTER: Dim view of lighting change

Yet another monumental and hugely expensive waste by our beloved county council.

All around Pennine Way and Friday Street they have been replacing our street lights with a totally new 5ft longer post, with all the digging and concreting and re-wiring which that entails.

Why did they not just stick on a 5ft extension to the current identical lamp-post? Three-quarters of the expenditure could have been saved. Mindless lunacy – just for a change. Come the revolution, brother!

ANDY ADAMS

Trossachs Close