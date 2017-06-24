LETTER: Did Boris forget his views?

You report that Boris Johnson, on his recent mission to try to boost the Conservative vote in Eastbourne, described it as ‘an absolutely beautiful town’.

He went on ‘I am very impressed. I have been to most places in the UK but I don’t recall coming here before’.

Didn’t anyone remind him that in 2008 he wrote in his Telegraph column that he would be going on a week’s leave and ‘whatever happens that leave will not be taken in some boarding house in Eastbourne’? He subsequently declined the Mayor’s invitation. Of course, now that his mission has turned out to have been unsuccessful, he may have reverted to his former opinion.

Liz Moloney

St John’s Road