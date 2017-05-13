LETTER: Dangerous and disgusting

A message to all visitors to Eastbourne this summer – welcome to the Suntrap of the South. We are blessed with plenty of sunshine and can also boast that we probably have more potholes than any other town in the country.

The roads in Eastbourne are disgusting and dangerous. Apparently 200,000 potholes have been repaired but, alas, none of them in this town.

Perhaps a representative of the Highways Department should ride around on a pushbike and witness what it’s like hitting some of these craters.

There’ll be a rise in Council Tax soon, I expect, to buy and stockpile some more salt for a winter that never seems to arrive.

N. J. HARRIS

King’s Drive