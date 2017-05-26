LETTER: Culture must be retained

Like many, I’m shocked at the possibility that our beautiful Towner Art Gallery may be threatened by the flailing tentacles of local government cuts.

Lest we forget, with all the infrastructure investment planned for Devonshire Park culture and sport facilities need to co-exist. Both body and mind need enrichment.

They are not only tourist attractions but a fundamental part of our local life.

Having lived in Eastbourne for much of my life, immersed in visual and performing arts and in the beauty of the area, I can’t imagine not having The Towner Art Gallery, which provides so much of culture both locally with a small ‘c’ serving the community but also with a capital ‘C’ providing Capital to enrich everyone’s lives.

Without retaining culture, this town is being slowly drowned by commercial imperative, those blind tentacles that suck the life out of anything enriching but non-profit making.

DAVID JAY

Grange Road