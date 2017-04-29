LETTER: Crisis? What health crisis?

The NHS is in Crisis! That is the headline we continually see in our broadsheets and tabloids. Well, let me put you straight. When it comes to our healthcare professionals and the treatment of their patients. There is no crisis. At least not in my experience!

I was ‘blue-lighted’ into the Eastbourne DGH recently in a very poor way. From the moment the first paramedic, John, walked through my front door until the moment I walked out of the DGH, almost unaided, I received nothing but consummate professional skill. From the top consultant to the newest recruit there was nothing but care and kindness.

I will never be able to thank the medical professionals enough for saving my life – dramatic I know, but that is how they described my condition. And, of course, without the love and support of one’s family, recovery would be that more difficult.

DAVE GAMBLE

Eastbourne Road Willingdon