LETTER: Crack down on street drinking

For quite some time now while strolling around the town centre, I’ve noticed quite a few of the same individuals hanging around holding quite visibly strong alcoholic drinks. There are clear signs stating ‘alcohol free zone with fine’.

I’ve hardly noticed any police or community officers implementing the rules on street drinking and now that holiday season is almost upon us (with increased visitors to the town) is it not time to do more about this and clean up this problem/eyesore?

J. ROSSETTI

Clarence Road