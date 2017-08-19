LETTER: Countryside needs protecting

On warm summer evenings a quiet stroll along country lanes is a quintessential English pleasure. But not if you live in the village of Hellingly.

Despite on-going attempts by developers to cover every surrounding green acre with yet more houses, it might have been hoped that existing hedgerows and grass verges, the traditional habitat of butterflies, moths, birds, beetles, bees and small mammals would be spared from Wealden District Council’s sustained destruction of these important areas for which it has responsibility, and which provide essential feeding and breeding vegetation, and sanctuary.

Boasting ‘protection of the environment’ and ‘conservation of wildlife’ Wealden does nothing of the sort.

During my evening walks, very rarely now do I see a single living thing. Insect, bird or animal.

Sadly this reflects a local council which has absolutely zilch understanding of the countryside which it should be protecting and sustaining.

Roger Paine

Church Path, Hellingly