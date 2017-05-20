LETTER: Constant control at Beachy Head

I know this is a miserable message but isn’t it time we in Eastbourne did more about Beachy Head and the suicides and ‘accidental’ incidents? Just checked my news feed and another two this weekend.

Don’t know about anyone else but I am, I’m sad to say, getting a bit used to it and that’s a terrible way to feel as the families who lose people must be devastated.

Can anything be put forward in a manifesto that there needs to be a constant control up there (by the time anyone calls the lifeboat or police it’s too late).

I know we can’t have it roped/fenced off BUT the tragedies there have become too ‘normal’. What does anyone else in Eastbourne think?

SARAH TOMEY

Beach Road