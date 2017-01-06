LETTER: Consistency on roadside ads

Congratulations and well done to Lawrence Smith, Managing Director of Drusillas, for highlighting the issue of unauthorised roadside advertisements [Herald, December 30].

It highlights the mixed apathy and inconsistent approach adopted by both East Sussex County Council and Wealden District Council in handling this issue and taking action.

Over the last year I have been in correspondence with both councils regarding their policies and procedures for dealing with complaints that are made regarding unauthorised advertisements by members of the public. This follows multiple examples of indiscriminate unauthorised advertisements displayed in the Hailsham area and with no action taken.

I don’t expect everyone to see these unauthorised advertisements as a problem but I do expect the authorities to give complaints when made due consideration and be able to explain why they are not consistent in taking action or in most cases why no action is taken at all.

It has been confirmed to me by ESCC that it will only take action when obstruction of a highway access is caused or the advert is dangerous. However the experience of Drusillas suggests some other policy or consideration is being applied. It appears from Mr Smith’s experience that the inconsistent approach adopted by both councils is affecting not only the public but businesses as well.

KELVIN HINTON

Harold Avenue, Hailsham

