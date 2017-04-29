LETTER: Comprehensive range of help

Following the article on the mental health initiative for service veterans in the Eastbourne Herald [April 7], readers may not be aware of the support and help that the Soldiers’, Sailors’ and Airmen’s Families Association can give to anyone who has served for even just one day in any of the Armed Forces and importantly also to their families.

SSAFA provides a lifelong and comprehensive range of support, including: General case-working in relation to alleviating need; referrals for mental health treatment; visiting the vulnerable and lonely; direct grant giving; debt advice; and prison in-reach services.

Knowing that help is out there, be it financial assistance or just a regular friendly chat, can help prevent deterioration in mental and physical health, anxiety and depression.

The Sussex branch of SSAFA covers the whole of East and West Sussex and the city of Brighton and Hove. We have trained volunteers in the local area who will be able to help wherever there is need, loneliness or hardship. Our help and advice is completely confidential and we assist people of all ages.

To learn more about how we can help and the services we offer please contact: Betty Stephens, Divisional Secretary for Eastbourne on 07522 431081 or email Eastbourne@ssafasussex.uk

DIANE CLARKE

Bolsover Road