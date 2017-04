I have recently completed a return rail journey and have compared the off peak fares that applied on the journey.

The 132 miles journeyed on Southern cost £8.90, whilst the 266 miles on Virgin and London Midland came to £11.90.

Thus the cost on Southern was 6.74p per mile, and on Virgin/London Midland 4.47p, which is one third cheaper!

BRIAN HIGGINS

The Combe